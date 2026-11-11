Develop GSI Training Institute in Hyderbad into CoE: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: The Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday called for developing the Geological Survey of India Training Institute (GSI-TI) into a Centre of Excellence (CoE), stressing the need for using artificial intelligence, machine learning, remote sensing, and advanced data analytics in mineral exploration.

He made these remarks while inaugurating three modern facilities at the GSI-TI in Nagole-Bandlaguda in Hyderabad. The facilities include an International Hostel Complex, an Advanced Geophysical Data Processing Laboratory, and Karmayogi Digital Studios.

Later, addressing the media, he said: “With agreements being signed with international organisations, joint training, faculty exchange, and knowledge sharing will be facilitated at GSI-TI. This will help our scientists learn the world’s best practices.

The focus should be on training for the exploration of critical minerals like lithium, graphite, and cobalt, among others. It will also train state geological branches and notified exploration agencies, and increase the capacity of other agency staff.”

The Union minister stated that the 176-year-old Geological Survey of India and its 50-year-old institute have achieved many goals.

“They have a role to play in preparing action plans as per the needs of each state. This became clear at the recently held meeting in Goa. A roadmap should be prepared for it with clarity on immediate, short-term, and long-term goals,” he added.