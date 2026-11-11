Docs sign attendance, leave hospital: BRS MLA Harish slams lapses at Siddipet hospital

SANGAREDDY: BRS MLA T Harish Rao on Tuesday criticised the functioning of Siddipet Government Hospital, alleging that doctors were absent during duty hours and essential medical supplies were in short supply.

During a visit to the hospital, Harish alleged that several doctors had signed the attendance register but were missing from their departments. He called them over the phone and questioned the absence of all four radiologists. When one said he had gone for lunch, Harish asked where the other three were.

The hospital caters to 1,000-1,500 outpatients daily and is attached to a medical college with 20 super-speciality departments. Harish alleged that during his visit between 2 pm and 2.30 pm, no professors or senior doctors were present in key departments. He said only one doctor was available in paediatrics and no gynaecologists were present.

Questioning the hospital superintendent, he asked how the facility could be left in the hands of assistant professors and postgraduate doctors. He said government hospital doctors must remain on duty from 9 am to 4 pm and criticised the practice of signing attendance registers and leaving the premises.

Harish also alleged that patient footfall had declined due to doctors’ negligence and the government’s failure to ensure the hospital functioned properly.