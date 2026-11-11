Hyderabad oocyte racket: Officials raid 27 ART centres, find violations

HYDERABAD: Nine days after an oocyte extraction racket was busted, the Health department on Tuesday conducted inspections at 27 assisted reproductive technology (ART) centres across Telangana, detected 13 categories of regulatory violations and issued show-cause notices to seven facilities.

According to officials, the department detected the violations during inspections of in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and ART facilities across the state as part of an investigation into alleged illegal egg collection.

Of the 44 ART facilities identified in Telangana, officials have inspected 27 so far and issued show-cause notices to seven centres where alleged violations were found. Inspections of the remaining facilities are underway.

The Health department is examining records seized by the police and is also seeking information from the National ART and Surrogacy Registry.

Officials visited the registry in Delhi on November 6 to obtain details submitted by registered ART clinics and banks in Telangana.

The department is also examining the roles of women, doctors, IVF centres and intermediaries allegedly linked to the illegal activities, officials said.

The department warned that oocyte collection must comply with the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021.

It urged women not to fall for misleading promises made by individuals or organisations and asked the public to report suspected violations to their respective district medical and health officers (DMHOs).