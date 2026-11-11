Hyderabad oocyte racket: Officials raid 27 ART centres, find violations

HYDERABAD: Nine days after an oocyte extraction racket was busted, the Health department on Tuesday conducted inspections at 27 assisted reproductive technology (ART) centres across Telangana, detected 13 categories of regulatory violations and issued show-cause notices to seven facilities.
According to officials, the department detected the violations during inspections of in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and ART facilities across the state as part of an investigation into alleged illegal egg collection.
Of the 44 ART facilities identified in Telangana, officials have inspected 27 so far and issued show-cause notices to seven centres where alleged violations were found. Inspections of the remaining facilities are underway.
The Health department is examining records seized by the police and is also seeking information from the National ART and Surrogacy Registry.
Officials visited the registry in Delhi on November 6 to obtain details submitted by registered ART clinics and banks in Telangana.
The department is also examining the roles of women, doctors, IVF centres and intermediaries allegedly linked to the illegal activities, officials said.
The department warned that oocyte collection must comply with the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021.
It urged women not to fall for misleading promises made by individuals or organisations and asked the public to report suspected violations to their respective district medical and health officers (DMHOs).
According to sources, the accused allegedly extracted multiple eggs from each woman in violation of the prescribed rules. Under the ART Act, an oocyte donor can donate only once in her lifetime. In the present case, there are allegations that the racket operators extracted multiple eggs from each woman.
It may be recalled that Malkajgiri police busted an alleged oocyte extraction racket on November 1 and arrested nine persons.
Speaking to TNIE, Begumpet ACP P Gopala Krishna Murthy said Begumpet police had conducted raids on 14 fertility centres since the racket came to light.
The police alleged that the accused tampered with the Aadhaar numbers of egg donors, altered their ages and resorted to other malpractices before extracting oocytes.
Police arrested a 40-year-old man identified as Praveen, who allegedly created fake Aadhaar cards of women whose eggs were extracted and supplied them to fertility centres.
The police are also investigating the money trail, including how much the racket operators earned per egg and how much fertility centres paid them, Krishna Murthy said.
On Monday, State Commission for Women chairperson Nerella Sharada alleged that the Health and Police departments had not disclosed the identity of the alleged main accused. She suspected a larger conspiracy behind the racket.