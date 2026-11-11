Rahul Gandhi to attend Bharat Summit on November 13 or 14 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad on November 13 or 14, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud said on Tuesday.

He was addressing a press conference in New Delhi along with chairman of the party’s Foreign Affairs Department Salman Khurshid, CWC member Gurdeep Sappal and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu.

Mahesh Goud disclosed that he had invited Rahul to the summit during a meeting with him earlier in the day and the latter agreed to attend on either of the two dates. Rahul had also participated in the previous edition of the summit held in Hyderabad, he recalled.

Rahul suggested organising a special interaction with gig workers on the sidelines of the summit, the TPCC chief said.

Following the Assembly’s approval, the Telangana Platform Based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2026, was passed in June. Rahul is expected to address the gathering and interact with representatives of gig workers.