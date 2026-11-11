Respect nature, revive culture of sharing: Amma

HYDERABAD: Calling for harmonious coexistence between humans and nature, Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, popularly known as Amma, stressed the need to revive traditional values of compassion, sharing and respect for all living beings. She cautioned that environmental degradation and the exploitation of natural resources could have serious consequences for humanity.

Addressing the Brahmasthana Silver Jubilee Mahotsavam 2026 of Mata Amritanandamayi Math at Mahendra Hills, East Marredpally, Secunderabad, on Tuesday, Amma said the Covid-19 pandemic had taught humanity the importance of respecting nature rather than exploiting it. Referring to the Sanatana Dharma principle of Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu, she said compassion must extend to all living beings.

Describing nature as a temple, she recalled traditional practices such as worshipping trees before cutting them and placing rice flour patterns outside homes to feed ants and other small creatures.

Expressing concern over the declining bee population due to pesticides and chemical fertilisers, she warned that the loss of bees could disrupt pollination and threaten food production.

Recalling how earlier generations shared their agricultural produce with their families, the village and those in need, she urged people to dedicate a portion of their earnings to society and revive the culture of selfless service.