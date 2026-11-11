Row erupts after Telangana Congress puts spokesperson list on hold

HYDERABAD: A fresh controversy has erupted within the ruling Congress over the appointment of spokespersons and media panellists, with the party putting the lists on hold a day after announcing them.

The party announced on Tuesday through its official X handle that the appointments of media panelists, media coordinators and spokespersons would remain suspended until further orders. The lists were released on Monday by TPCC media department chairman Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy.

According to sources, the controversy centres on alleged deviations from the selection process conducted under AICC directions. A five-member committee, comprising three AICC representatives and two members of the state unit, had interviewed candidates shortlisted through a talent hunt.

However, less than 10% of the candidates recommended by the committee reportedly found a place in the final list. The inclusion of candidates who had been rejected during the interviews also drew objections from the committee members, including those at the AICC level.

Some dissatisfied aspirants reportedly brought the matter to the notice of TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, following which the appointments were put on hold.