Row erupts after Telangana Congress puts spokesperson list on hold

HYDERABAD: A fresh controversy has erupted within the ruling Congress over the appointment of spokespersons and media panellists, with the party putting the lists on hold a day after announcing them.
The party announced on Tuesday through its official X handle that the appointments of media panelists, media coordinators and spokespersons would remain suspended until further orders. The lists were released on Monday by TPCC media department chairman Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy.
According to sources, the controversy centres on alleged deviations from the selection process conducted under AICC directions. A five-member committee, comprising three AICC representatives and two members of the state unit, had interviewed candidates shortlisted through a talent hunt.
However, less than 10% of the candidates recommended by the committee reportedly found a place in the final list. The inclusion of candidates who had been rejected during the interviews also drew objections from the committee members, including those at the AICC level.
Some dissatisfied aspirants reportedly brought the matter to the notice of TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, following which the appointments were put on hold.
The list announced on Monday named 16 media panellists, including government whips Adi Srinivas, Addanki Dayakar, Vemula Veeresham, Beerla Ailaiah, Dr Ramchandra Naik and Balmoor Venkat.
MLAs C Vamshikrishna, T Ram Mohan Reddy, Yennam Srinivas Reddy, MS Raj Thakur, Medipally Satyam and Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy were also among those appointed.
K Srikanth Yadav was named chief media coordinator, Damodar Aveli media convener, and Tummala Padma and Mogili Satya Reddy media coordinators. The party also appointed 49 official spokespersons and elevated all existing TPCC spokespersons to senior official spokespersons.
The appointments had been made on the directions of Mahesh Goud and AICC media & publicity department chief Pawan Khera. The party is expected to review the lists in consultation with the AICC leadership.