Telangana agriculture university VC claims charges on him false, seeks probe

HYDERABAD: Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Professor Aldas Janaiah has urged Director General of Police CV Anand to order an impartial investigation into the allegations made against him by a woman faculty member.

In a representation submitted to the DGP, Janaiah alleged that the accusations were baseless and part of a conspiracy to tarnish his reputation following an administrative transfer. He urged the police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the allegations and establish the facts.

According to the representation, the woman faculty member, who had served at the College of Food Science and Technology in Rudrur, Nizamabad district, for 12 years, was transferred to Hyderabad on September 11, 2026, as part of a routine administrative reshuffle.

The vice-chancellor claimed that she subsequently levelled allegations against him in retaliation for the transfer.

The development follows a press conference held by the woman faculty member at Somajiguda Press Club on November 7, during which she made allegations against Janaiah. He, however, questioned the timing of the complaints, stating that although the alleged incidents had taken place between January and June 2026, no complaint had been lodged during that period.

In his representation, the vice-chancellor requested the police to examine WhatsApp conversations, call records and other digital evidence relating to interactions between the two to establish the facts.