Telangana CID intensifies probe into suspicious Dharani deals

SANGAREDDY: The state government is believed to have intensified its investigation into the “illegal” land transactions recorded on the Dharani portal during the previous BRS regime, with the Crime Investigation Department (CID) officers focusing on deals done in Sangareddy and Gajwel.

The Revanth Reddy dispensation has recently ordered a CID investigation into allegations that large tracts of government land were illegally converted into private patta lands using Dharani in the past.

These transactions reportedly took place in areas close to Hyderabad, including Jinnaram, Ramachandrapuram, Patancheru and Sangareddy mandals in Sangareddy district, as well as Shivampet in Medak district and Gajwel in Siddipet district.

The government had previously conducted a forensic audit of Dharani portal transactions in the erstwhile Medak district. According to sources, the CID officers, armed with that audit report as well as inputs provided by revenue officials, commenced their inquiry. As part of the investigation, they are summoning and questioning several Dharani operators.

The CID officers may also call former revenue officers who served in Sangareddy for questioning.

Reports suggest that in Kollur and Tellapur under Ramachandrapuram mandal, near Hyderabad, assigned lands were altered in official records as patta lands. There are also rumours that 30 acres of assigned land were fraudulently transferred in favour of a key politician. In this regard, the CID officers are believed to have questioned individuals who previously worked as Dharani operators.

The CID has reportedly identified that several unscrupulous elements exploited technical loopholes in the Dharani portal to transfer vast tracts of lands into their names.