Telangana CM says Congress gave 4% quota to minorities, accuses BRS of failing to deliver on 12% promise

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday claimed that the Congress deserved credit for providing 4 per cent reservation to minorities, alleging that the BRS failed to deliver on its promise of 12 per cent reservation despite being in power for 12 years.

Participating in the National Education Day and Minority Welfare Day celebrations here on Wednesday, marking the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Revanth Reddy recalled that the BJP had announced at a public meeting in Chevella during the election campaign that it would scrap reservations for minorities.

"We challenged the BJP to first implement the same policy in Gujarat and show us," he said. He added that while the Congress had ensured voting rights for the poor and minorities, the BJP was trying to delete their names from the voters' list. Revanth Reddy asserted that only the Congress had the strength to fight the BJP.

Speaking about the development of Hyderabad's Old City, Revanth Reddy said that it was not merely the Old City but the Original City.

The government was committed to protecting and developing the area, he said, adding that Metro Rail works in the Old City had been expedited. Through the rejuvenation of the Musi River, the government would restore the Old City to its former glory. He also announced plans to promote a night-time economy along the Musi River corridor.