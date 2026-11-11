Telangana land re-survey taken up in 1,000 villages, completed in 416: Ponguleti

HYDERABAD: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Tuesday revealed that the land survey has crossed the critical milestone of 1,000 villages.

During a review meeting with the revenue officials at the Secretariat, the minister said that while the survey has been started in 1,000 villages, the exercise has been completed in 416 villages.

Srinivasa Reddy said that the main objective of the survey, being carried out after a gap of 125 years, is to permanently resolve all land disputes. “The survey should ensure landowners get their rights by fixing boundaries in a transparent and scientific manner,” he said.

The minister took stock of the problems being faced by the staff at the field level. He also enquired about the farmers’ response to the exercise.

“In the first phase, the survey has been taken up in 70 villages each in 32 districts, except Hyderabad. The resurvey is covering 2,720 villages, which include those that don’t have properly demarcated boundaries. Survey has so far been completed in 416 villages,” he said.

Srinivasa Reddy will hold a video conference with district collectors, deputy collectors, RDOs and assistant directors of the survey department on the issues being faced in carrying out the exercise at the field level. Officers will be given clear instructions after assessing the progress of the survey.