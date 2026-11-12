10+2 system rollout from next year to improve quality of edu: Telangana CM

HYDERABAD: The state government will introduce the 10+2 education system from the next academic year. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials on Wednesday to make the necessary arrangements. At a review meeting, officials briefed the chief minister on preparations to introduce the new system, covering education from nursery to Intermediate. They discussed the 12-year schooling system, which 18 states already follow. The government has decided to adopt it to improve the quality of education, the chief minister added.

Revanth said the structure should comprise primary education from nursery to Class 4, secondary education from classes 5 to 8 and senior secondary education from classes 9 to 12. Students should develop a strong command of language and communication skills by the time they complete Class 12. They should then be able to choose subjects of their interest and specialise in those fields, he said.

Expressing concern over rising dropouts after Class 10, particularly among girls and students from Dalit, tribal and minority communities, he said the dropout rate was lower in institutions such as Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, which provide education up to Class 12. The chief minister said the reforms aimed to provide quality education from nursery to university and equip students to compete in the modern world and access emerging opportunities.