10+2 system rollout from next year to improve quality of edu: Telangana CM

HYDERABAD: The state government will introduce the 10+2 education system from the next academic year. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials on Wednesday to make the necessary arrangements. At a review meeting, officials briefed the chief minister on preparations to introduce the new system, covering education from nursery to Intermediate. They discussed the 12-year schooling system, which 18 states already follow. The government has decided to adopt it to improve the quality of education, the chief minister added.
Revanth said the structure should comprise primary education from nursery to Class 4, secondary education from classes 5 to 8 and senior secondary education from classes 9 to 12. Students should develop a strong command of language and communication skills by the time they complete Class 12. They should then be able to choose subjects of their interest and specialise in those fields, he said.
Expressing concern over rising dropouts after Class 10, particularly among girls and students from Dalit, tribal and minority communities, he said the dropout rate was lower in institutions such as Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, which provide education up to Class 12. The chief minister said the reforms aimed to provide quality education from nursery to university and equip students to compete in the modern world and access emerging opportunities.
Shift schools, hostels out of rented premises: CM
Revanth directed officials to stop running welfare hostels and residential schools in rented buildings and construct permanent facilities with adequate infrastructure. The government would release the required funds, he said. He also ordered the construction of toilets with running water in all schools, hostels and residential schools.
The chief minister asked officials to expedite the construction of Young India Integrated Residential Schools (YIIRS) and reviewed school building works under the CURE initiative.
Noting that student enrolment had increased following the upgradation of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into Advanced Training Centres (ATCs), he directed officials to expedite funds for upgrading polytechnic colleges and bring any departmental hurdles to his notice.
He also asked officials to complete the recruitment of assistant professors, associate professors and other university faculty at the earliest.
Meanwhile, the Intermediate Education Joint Action Committee (Inter Education JAC) opposed the proposed merger of Intermediate education with school education and demanded its withdrawal. It threatened a statewide agitation involving students, parents, lecturers and employees, alleging that the move would affect students’ academic prospects and preparation for competitive examinations.