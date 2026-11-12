Amma: Love, service to humanity, care for nature are true ways of worship

HYDERABAD: Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, popularly known as Amma, said love was the greatest strength to overcome life’s challenges and that serving humanity and protecting nature were true ways of worshipping God. Addressing devotees on the concluding day of the Hyderabad Brahmasthan Mahotsavam on Wednesday, she said love was not merely a mantra to be chanted but something to be experienced in the heart and reflected through actions. Loving one another and caring for nature were the highest forms of devotion, she added.

Amma was welcomed at the venue on Wednesday morning by several dignitaries, who felicitated her with floral garlands. Telangana Labour and Employment Minister Vivek Venkataswamy, Secunderabad MLA Ganesh, Bhakti TV managing director Ramadevi, Swamini Atmamrita, Swami Bodhamayananda, and Swami Tattvavidananda were among those present. Vivek Venkataswamy appreciated Amma’s humanitarian initiatives and said her efforts to promote moral and human values in society were commendable.

As part of the celebrations, financial assistance and clothes were distributed to members of AmritaSree self-help groups, while wheelchairs were provided to persons with disabilities. The celebrations concluded with a bhajan programme led by Amma, followed by darshan for devotees.