At Nirmal Rythu Garjana, KTR pans govt’s water resources ‘mismanagement’

NIRMAL: Slammi ng the Telangana government for “failing” to utilise river waters effectively this year, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh managed its water resources much better.

Speaking at the “Rythu Garjana” public meeting here, the BRS leader asked: “Andhra ku neellu, Telangana ku yekkillu (hiccups) yenduku? (Why does Andhra Pradesh get water while Telangana is left struggling?).Blaming Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the water crisis the state is currently facing, he said: “Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu transported Krishna waters from Srisailam to his Kuppam Assembly segment, which was 750 km away from the river.Revanth Reddy, on the other hand, neglected the Palamuru farmers and took no measures to protect the crops in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar.”

Rama Rao questioned why nearly 1,000 tmcft of Telangana’s rightful share in Godavari and Krishna rivers was being allowed to flow downstream. Citing Pattiseema and water supply to Kuppam, he questioned why Andhra Pradesh’s projects were receiving water while Palamuru and Nirmal were facing drought.