Auto, EV sectors key to Vision 2047 targets: Telangana transport minister

HYDERABAD: Stating that the automobile and EV sectors will play a pivotal role in realising the Vision 2047 targets, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday called upon new investors to invest and existing ones to expand their capacity in the state.

Chairing the first executive council meeting on the automobile, auto components and electric vehicle (EV) sectors at the Secretariat, he urged leading companies, industrialists and investors from the automobile and EV sectors to participate in large numbers in the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026, to be held from December 7 to 9 at Bharat Future City in Hyderabad.

The minister said that the government had introduced a unique electric vehicle policy two years ago to transform Telangana into a pollution-free state. The government also waived road tax and registration fees for these vehicles. This, he stated, had resulted in the sale of 2,17,690 electric vehicles with a tax exemption of Rs 2,343 crore.

The minister explained that extensive opportunities were available for setting up industries in the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) at Zaheerabad, as well as in the Enkathala and Kodangal regions. Necessary land, laboratory facilities, infrastructure, transport connectivity and other industrial amenities are being provided in these zones.

The minister noted that leading companies such as Hyundai, Mahindra, Amara Raja, Olectra, PURE EV, Bosch, ZF and MRF were already contributing to industrial development in Telangana.