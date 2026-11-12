BRS seeking political mileage from farmers’ distress: Telangana irrigation minister

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has accused the BRS leadership of exploiting drought conditions and spreading false propaganda alleging diversion of Telangana’s share of Krishna and Godavari waters to Andhra Pradesh.
On Wednesday, the minister attended several official programmes and inspected the ongoing construction works of lift irrigation schemes and the Young India Integrated Residential School in Suryapet district. Speaking on the occasion, Uttam alleged that the BRS was seeking political mileage from farmers’ distress instead of supporting them.
He also said that Telangana utilised more Krishna and Godavari waters under the Congress government than during the previous BRS regime. He also pointed out that the state had recorded higher agricultural acreage, paddy production and procurement under the present Congress dispensation.
Terming the allegations that water was diverted to Andhra Pradesh as “baseless”, he alleged that the BRS leadership was deliberately “relishing” the drought and emerging water-stress conditions triggered by El Nino, rather than standing with farmers and the people. “The Congress government paid approximately Rs 90,000 crore to paddy farmers through procurement operations since assuming office,” he said.
Janapadu scheme to be commissioned by Jan-end
Uttam, meanwhile, announced that the Janapadu Lift Irrigation Scheme would be commissioned by January-end, bringing Krishna waters to 10,000 acres across 15 villages in the Pulichintala foreshore, benefitting around 4,000 farmers.
The minister said that the pump-house activities were expected to be completed by the end of December, while the substation was scheduled for completion by January-end.
Uttam also instructed the officials to complete the one-km canal-linking work near Buddarapalem to facilitate water supply towards Kalmala Thanda. Six local tanks would also be filled under the project, he said.
Stating that El Nino could create water stress during the ensuing Rabi season, he urged the farmers to consider less water- intensive alternative crops.