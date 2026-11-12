BRS seeking political mileage from farmers’ distress: Telangana irrigation minister

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has accused the BRS leadership of exploiting drought conditions and spreading false propaganda alleging diversion of Telangana’s share of Krishna and Godavari waters to Andhra Pradesh.

On Wednesday, the minister attended several official programmes and inspected the ongoing construction works of lift irrigation schemes and the Young India Integrated Residential School in Suryapet district. Speaking on the occasion, Uttam alleged that the BRS was seeking political mileage from farmers’ distress instead of supporting them.

He also said that Telangana utilised more Krishna and Godavari waters under the Congress government than during the previous BRS regime. He also pointed out that the state had recorded higher agricultural acreage, paddy production and procurement under the present Congress dispensation.

Terming the allegations that water was diverted to Andhra Pradesh as “baseless”, he alleged that the BRS leadership was deliberately “relishing” the drought and emerging water-stress conditions triggered by El Nino, rather than standing with farmers and the people. “The Congress government paid approximately Rs 90,000 crore to paddy farmers through procurement operations since assuming office,” he said.