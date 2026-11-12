Car turns into lotus when it reaches Delhi: Telangana CM

HYDERABAD: AssertiSSERTIng that the Congress was the only competent political outfit to fight against the BJP, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the BRS was the ally of the saffron party in Delhi.

Participating in the National Education Day and Minority Welfare Day celebrations here, the chief minister said that the Congress had the strength to take on the BJP.

“The ‘car’ (BRS party symbol) which starts from the local streets of Telangana turns into a ‘Lotus’ (BJP symbol) the moment it reaches Delhi,” he said.

Alleging that the BJP stalled the minority reservations in education and jobs, he asked: “Which god instructed the BJP to abolish minority scholarships?”

“The BJP announced at a public meeting in Chevella during elections that it would abolish minority reservations. We challenged the BJP at that time to abolish the reservations in Gujarat first,” he said.

“The Congress empowered the poor and minorities with the right to vote. The BJP is now trying to disenfranchise them,” he alleged.