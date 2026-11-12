Car turns into lotus when it reaches Delhi: Telangana CM

HYDERABAD: AssertiSSERTIng that the Congress was the only competent political outfit to fight against the BJP, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the BRS was the ally of the saffron party in Delhi.
Participating in the National Education Day and Minority Welfare Day celebrations here, the chief minister said that the Congress had the strength to take on the BJP.
“The ‘car’ (BRS party symbol) which starts from the local streets of Telangana turns into a ‘Lotus’ (BJP symbol) the moment it reaches Delhi,” he said.
Alleging that the BJP stalled the minority reservations in education and jobs, he asked: “Which god instructed the BJP to abolish minority scholarships?”
“The BJP announced at a public meeting in Chevella during elections that it would abolish minority reservations. We challenged the BJP at that time to abolish the reservations in Gujarat first,” he said.
“The Congress empowered the poor and minorities with the right to vote. The BJP is now trying to disenfranchise them,” he alleged.
‘Old City is the original city’
Describing the Old City of Hyderabad as the “original city”, the chief minister said that his government accorded top priority to its development and the welfare of the minorities.
“The Metro Rail works are being taken up expeditiously in the Old City and the Musi Rejuvenation Project will revive the past glory of the Old City. We will create a night economy along the Musi river,” he said.
Stating that Abul Kalam Azad laid the foundation for ITIs (Industrial Training Institutes) in the country, Revanth said that his government has upgraded those ITIs into ATCs (Advanced Training Centers) to upgrade the skills for more job opportunities.
Anticipating a decline of jobs due to AI technology, the chief minister said that the state government was providing avenues to create more blue collar jobs which cannot be performed by AI in the future.