CM backs tough steps to safeguard Hyderabad lakes

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said the state government was taking bold steps to protect water bodies and secure a better future for generations to come, even if the measures caused temporary hardship to some people. He was speaking after inaugurating the rejuvenated Thammidikunta lake, restored by HYDRAA.

Expressing concern over Hyderabad’s deteriorating ecology, he recalled that the city, once known for its rocks and lakes, had 1,372 tanks, nearly half of which had disappeared over the years. Encroachments on lake beds and the destruction of natural water bodies had disrupted drainage systems, resulting in waterlogging and traffic congestion even after moderate rainfall, he said. Revanth said Thammidikunta, which had shrunk to 14 acres due to encroachments and neglect, had been restored and expanded to 30 acres. He praised actor Akkineni Nagarjuna for voluntarily handing over two acres to the government for the restoration of the lake.

Calling him a “real-life hero”, the chief minister said his gesture had contributed to the lake’s revival.

‘Work from Thammidikunta’

Revanth said lake restoration was part of the government’s broader effort to make Hyderabad a global city while protecting its natural resources. “Until yesterday, people spoke about Shilparamam. From today, they will speak about Thammidikunta,” he said. In a lighter vein, he suggested that the lake could become a destination for professionals working in the IT corridor, with “work from home” giving way to “work from Thammidikunta”.