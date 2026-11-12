Hyderabad summit to offer alternatives to divisive global policies: Khurshid

HYDERABAD: The second edition of the Bharat Summit will be held here from November 12 to 14, bringing together nearly 1,000 delegates from around 70 countries to deliberate on alternatives to the divisive, violent economic, political and social policies pursued by right-wing forces across the world.
Hosted by the state government, the three-day summit aims to promote discussions on non-violence, mixed economic policies, secular democracy and the principles of the Non-Aligned Movement, while exploring progressive alternatives to prevailing global policies.
Participants will include policymakers, government officials, progressive thinkers, opposition leaders and representatives of political parties from across the world.
On Wednesday, AICC Foreign Affairs Department chairman Salman Khurshid unveiled the summit logo with the theme “Let us create a new world”, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, AICC Administration Department In-charge Gurdeep Singh Sappal and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud.
Speaking on the occasion, Khurshid said that India had given the world the principles of non-violence, the Non-Aligned Movement, a mixed economy and progressive thought, which were more relevant than ever.
Khurshid further said this year’s summit would have 12 sessions addressing global concerns, particularly the pressure exerted by right-wing conservative parties on liberal and progressive forces. Of the 12 sessions, eight would be dedicated to Telangana’s economic growth, with investment-oriented discussions aimed at attracting investments from across the world.
Vikramarka, meanwhile, said there was no place for hatred or divisive economic and social policies in India. Drawing a parallel with the World Economic Forum in Davos, he expressed hope that Hyderabad would emerge as a global platform for discussions on alternative economic, social and political policies.
Sridhar Babu said that 12 sessions would deliberate on issues and challenges confronting the world, while Mahesh Kumar Goud reiterated the Congress’s commitment to the principles followed by India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.