Hyderabad summit to offer alternatives to divisive global policies: Khurshid

HYDERABAD: The second edition of the Bharat Summit will be held here from November 12 to 14, bringing together nearly 1,000 delegates from around 70 countries to deliberate on alternatives to the divisive, violent economic, political and social policies pursued by right-wing forces across the world.

Hosted by the state government, the three-day summit aims to promote discussions on non-violence, mixed economic policies, secular democracy and the principles of the Non-Aligned Movement, while exploring progressive alternatives to prevailing global policies.

Participants will include policymakers, government officials, progressive thinkers, opposition leaders and representatives of political parties from across the world.

On Wednesday, AICC Foreign Affairs Department chairman Salman Khurshid unveiled the summit logo with the theme “Let us create a new world”, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, AICC Administration Department In-charge Gurdeep Singh Sappal and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud.