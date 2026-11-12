Justice League | Telangana gets 12 weeks to pay Rs 51 crore land compensation

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has told the high court that it has issued payment tokens for over Rs 40,000 crore towards various liabilities, including land acquisition compensation, but cannot release the amounts immediately due to financial constraints. Finance department principal secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania made the submission on Wednesday before Justice NV Shravan Kumar, who was hearing contempt petitions over unpaid compensation for land acquired in Narayanpet district.

Appearing through video conference, Sultania said compensation was the government’s highest priority but sought six months to clear the dues. Granting a final opportunity, the judge gave the government 12 weeks to pay approximately Rs 51.35 crore in the cases before him and directed Sultania to honour his assurance. Earlier, the judge had criticised Sultania’s absence and exemption plea, observing that officials were treating contempt proceedings casually and showing scant regard for the court.

He said citizens were being forced to approach courts because of officials’ indifferent attitude towards their grievances. Questioning repeated delays, he said the court was concerned with protecting citizens’ rights, not how the government arranged funds. The court also directed the government to file an additional affidavit detailing compensation paid for land acquired across various projects and the timeline for clearing outstanding dues.