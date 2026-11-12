Justice League | Telangana gets 12 weeks to pay Rs 51 crore land compensation

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has told the high court that it has issued payment tokens for over Rs 40,000 crore towards various liabilities, including land acquisition compensation, but cannot release the amounts immediately due to financial constraints. Finance department principal secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania made the submission on Wednesday before Justice NV Shravan Kumar, who was hearing contempt petitions over unpaid compensation for land acquired in Narayanpet district.
Appearing through video conference, Sultania said compensation was the government’s highest priority but sought six months to clear the dues. Granting a final opportunity, the judge gave the government 12 weeks to pay approximately Rs 51.35 crore in the cases before him and directed Sultania to honour his assurance. Earlier, the judge had criticised Sultania’s absence and exemption plea, observing that officials were treating contempt proceedings casually and showing scant regard for the court.
He said citizens were being forced to approach courts because of officials’ indifferent attitude towards their grievances. Questioning repeated delays, he said the court was concerned with protecting citizens’ rights, not how the government arranged funds. The court also directed the government to file an additional affidavit detailing compensation paid for land acquired across various projects and the timeline for clearing outstanding dues.
DGP directed to ensure HYDRAA boss’ appearance
The Telangana High Court has directed the DGP to ensure HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath’s appearance and the Cyberabad SP to secure the presence of Shamshabad tahsildar on Tuesday, after both failed to appear despite summons in a contempt case. Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy issued the directions on Wednesday while rejecting separate exemption pleas filed by the officials.
The court had issued Form-I notices at the previous hearing, directing them to appear on November 11, 2026. The contempt petition was filed by Mohammed Tajamaluddin alias Moinuddin Khan, alleging wilful disobedience of the high court’s October 23, 2024 order. The petitioner’s counsel alleged that the tahsildar and HYDRAA commissioner had forcibly taken possession of his property in Survey No. 626/2AA at Shamshabad, demolished an existing structure and erected fencing declaring it government land, without giving notice or following due process.
In its 2024 order, the court had allowed the petitioner to seek deletion of the property from the prohibitory list under Section 22-A(4) of the Registration Act, 1908. It directed the authorities to examine the supporting documents, pass a reasoned order and communicate their decision. The contempt case concerns the alleged violation of these directions.