North Telangana becomes BRS’s test of revival

HYDERABAD: In North Telangana, the BRS is beginning to look beyond electoral setbacks and turn its attention to the harder task of reclaiming political ground. The party has stepped up its grassroots activity, with a series of public meetings packed into a month, signalling a renewed focus on a region that was once among its strongest political bases.

The sequence, from the Singareni Karmika Garjana at Godavarikhani to farmers’ meetings in Adilabad and Nirmal, will culminate in the Deeksha Diwas celebrations in Karimnagar on November 29. The choice of issues and locations is hardly incidental. Workers, farmers and the party’s political legacy are central to an attempt to reconnect with constituencies where its influence has weakened.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao has taken the lead in this renewed outreach, following an assessment of the party’s performance in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Party leaders say the exercise is aimed at rebuilding the organisation, addressing concerns raised by its cadre and reconnecting with sections of its traditional support base. Party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao is understood to have tasked Rama Rao with reviving activity in the region.