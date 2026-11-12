Rahul to attend gig worker's rally in Hyderabad on Nov 14

HYDERABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will attend a rally of gig workers in Hyderabad on November 14, Labour Minister Vivek Venkatswamy said on Wednesday, asserting that the Congress government had fulfilled its promise to the state’s six lakh gig workers by bringing in legislation for their welfare.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat here, Vivek Venkatswamy said Rahul had promised during the Bharat Jodo Yatra to address the concerns of gig workers, many of whom work for multinational companies without access to basic facilities.

“During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi had promised to do justice to gig workers. Many of them are working in multinational companies. They did not have basic facilities. This was brought to our notice. The Gig Workers Act has been prepared keeping their future needs in mind,” Vivek Venkatswamy said.

The minister said the government would also introduce an app to provide services to gig workers. He appealed to workers to register for the rally, which will be held from Shilpa Kala Vedika to HICC, and participate in large numbers.