Telangana: BJP sees conspiracy to destabilise country, vows to stage protests

HYDERABAD: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday described the two-day Bharat Summit, to be organised by the Telangana government from Friday, as an attempt to destabilise the country and said that the saffron party will hold demonstrations against the event.
Addressing the media at the BJP’s state headquarters, he said: “The Progressive Alliance and Progressive International which are attending the summit are funded by George Soros. This has been exposed by Fox News in its investigation. Many of the countries represented at the event are not even democracies. Some of them are monarchies and the others are headed by leftist parties. The summit intends to create disturbances in the country.”
Stating that the BJP will not remain a mute spectator to these attempts, he opined that similar attempts are being made in countries like France, Spain and Albania.
Referring to the posts of Congress leader Salman Khurshid and Sam Pitroda on X, he stated that forces opposed to the country are attending the meet. “Showcasing photos of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge with the delegation of Progressive International, the summit aims to bring in regime change on the lines of Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka,” he said, adding that Rahul had not condemned the happenings in the neighbouring countries.
Alleging that the Congress was trying to launch Rahul Gandhi globally, with public funds from the state exchequer, he claimed that Rs 29 crore were spent during the last summit.
Ramchander, meanwhile, alleged that the Congress has failed to implement its six declarations, except the free bus travel scheme for women. “Even that has fewer takers now as buses which are not in rickety condition are being used. Rahul and Priyanka have lost the moral right to visit the state as their promises have remained mere words,” he said.
The BJP leader also demanded that the Congress government account for the Rs 30,000 crore earned from sale proceeds of lands in the last 34 months. “The government should make it clear what it had done with that money,” he said.
‘Sonia’s memoir an attempt to cover up political misdeeds’
Hyderabad: Telangana BJP media in-charge NV Subhash on Wednesday termed Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s memoir A Journey of Love a “pack of lies” and described it as an attempt to whitewash historical blunders and political misdeeds of the Nehru-Gandhi family and the Congress. Ridiculing Sonia Gandhi’s reported claim that she broke down while watching the demolition of the Babri Masjid live on television, he said: “One would like to know which television channel telecast the demolition live, particularly when satellite television broadcasting was not yet widely established in India.” He further said: “Her claim that she had warned or opposed her husband Rajiv Gandhi’s decision to overturn the Supreme Court verdict in the Shah Bano case raised serious questions about the credibility of her recollections,” he said.