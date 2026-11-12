Telangana: BJP sees conspiracy to destabilise country, vows to stage protests

HYDERABAD: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday described the two-day Bharat Summit, to be organised by the Telangana government from Friday, as an attempt to destabilise the country and said that the saffron party will hold demonstrations against the event.

Addressing the media at the BJP’s state headquarters, he said: “The Progressive Alliance and Progressive International which are attending the summit are funded by George Soros. This has been exposed by Fox News in its investigation. Many of the countries represented at the event are not even democracies. Some of them are monarchies and the others are headed by leftist parties. The summit intends to create disturbances in the country.”

Stating that the BJP will not remain a mute spectator to these attempts, he opined that similar attempts are being made in countries like France, Spain and Albania.

Referring to the posts of Congress leader Salman Khurshid and Sam Pitroda on X, he stated that forces opposed to the country are attending the meet. “Showcasing photos of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge with the delegation of Progressive International, the summit aims to bring in regime change on the lines of Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka,” he said, adding that Rahul had not condemned the happenings in the neighbouring countries.