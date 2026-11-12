Telangana HC rejects collector’s plea to skip appearance

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has rejected the Medchal-Malkajgiri district collector’s plea for exemption from personal appearance in a contempt case, holding that official commitments did not justify disregarding court directions.

Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy said the collector must personally explain the factual and legal aspects of the dispute. He directed the Malkajgiri police commissioner to ensure the collector’s appearance on November 25. The contempt petition was filed by Hyderabad-based private employee Arjun Rao over alleged non-compliance with the high court’s July 8 order last year concerning disputed land in Bachupally.

In April, the court had directed the collector, RDO and Bachupally tahsildar to protect the land, prevent construction and examine the petitioner’s representations on its vesting in the government. It had also restrained building permissions and directed the authorities to pass orders within eight weeks.

On October 27, the government pleader said the land had been taken over under the Telangana Land Reforms (Ceiling on Agricultural Holdings) Act. The court directed the collector and RDO/officials of the Land Reforms Tribunal to appear on November 11 and explain the legal basis, procedure and extent of land taken over.