Telangana: Minister inaugurates Rs 58 crore IT tower in Adilabad

ADILABAD: The state government was taking steps to promote industrial and IT development in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, said Information Technology Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday after inaugurating the Rs 57.85- crore IT tower at the Adilabad district headquarters. He said the project had stalled earlier, but the Congress government increased the allocation from Rs 40 crore to Rs 57.85 crore, completed the works and inaugurated the facility. Around four companies have begun operations from the IT tower, he said, adding that the government was making efforts to attract more software and other companies to the state.

He also inaugurated a TASK centre to provide skill development opportunities to youth. Sridhar Babu said the Invest Telangana summit would be held on December 7, 8 and 9, with efforts being made to attract investments to Tier-II and Tier-III cities. He also said land acquisition for the proposed airport in Adilabad was in progress through coordination between the state and Central governments. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would soon lay the foundation stone for the project, he added.

Regarding the industrial corridor, he said 3,000 acres had been identified, with 2,000 acres earmarked for the first phase and 1,000 acres for the second. The land acquisition notification for the first phase had been issued. On the proposed reopening of the Cement Corporation of India factory, the minister said he had recently met Union Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy in New Delhi and sought the Centre’s support. The government also plans to establish an innovation hub in Adilabad to provide opportunities to skilled youth, particularly those from rural areas, the minister added.