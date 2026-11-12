TGCHE draft bill moots safety net for campus events

HYDERABAD: Mandatory safety clearances, venue certification, eventspecific safety plans and riskbased regulation of large gatherings are among the key proposals in a draft legislation submitted by the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) to the state government to regulate events in educational institutions.

The proposed Telangana Events Facilitation and Safety Bill, 2026, seeks to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for cultural programmes, entertainment events, film promotions and commercial activities held on college and university campuses. Prepared under the leadership of TGCHE chairman Prof V Balakista Reddy, the draft has been submitted to the government and is awaiting consideration. It is yet to be approved or implemented.

The proposal comes in the wake of the reported incident during a Dandiya event at MVSR Engineering College in Nadergul on October 18, in which a student, Soni, reportedly died and several others were hospitalised. The incident raised concerns over safety arrangements and emergency preparedness at large gatherings on educational campuses.

Commenting on the draft, Prof Balakista Reddy said, “A key aspect of the proposal is the introduction of risk-based classification of events, under which organisers may be required to prepare event-specific safety plans and obtain venue safety certification. The framework also envisages inspections, enforcement measures and coordination among various government departments and statutory authorities.