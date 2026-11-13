Bharat Summit a Congress event, aimed at defaming democratic bodies: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has alleged that the Bharat Summit is being organised by the Congress with public funds and it is aimed at defaming the nation’s democratic institutions.
Addressing the media in New Delhi on Thursday, he said: “The Congress and the state government must explain to the people of Telangana how they can use public funds to organise a party programme.
The party and the chief minister have claimed that the summit seeks to present Rahul Gandhi’s vision to the international community. It is unfortunate that Telangana has become a platform for forces that spew venom against the country.”
The Union minister stated that the platform has been created to make baseless personal allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is an attempt to cover up the Congress’ successive electoral defeats, he claimed.
Kishan further alleged that the Congress is trying to undermine the competitive environment among states to attract investments. “The Bharat Summit intends to discourage investors and investments coming into the country,” he said.
Targeting the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, he said: “Has Rahul ever appreciated the end of terrorism, the drop in corruption, the decline in caste-based and religious politics, or the decline in family-centric politics? What is his vision? He has a history of tearing up an ordinance introduced by his own government, describing it as ‘complete nonsense’, thereby insulting the then PM Manmohan Singh. Is this the vision that he intends to present to the world?”
“Predicting that India will descend into situations similar to those in Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka amounts to insulting democracy,” he said.
“When Naxalites brutally killed 76 CRPF personnel in Dantewada, Rahul described Naxalism as a social problem and made statements that appeared to justify it,” he added.
Kishan also alleged that the summit was being organised based on an agenda promoted by George Soros and other anti-India forces. “Rahul Gandhi is being used as a weapon to undermine India and tarnish the country’s reputation and prestige,” he alleged.
Questioning the failure to implement six guarantees and declarations, he said: “The High Court has had to intervene and direct the government to clear pending bills. The state is heading towards a financial emergency.”