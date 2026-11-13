Bharat Summit a Congress event, aimed at defaming democratic bodies: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has alleged that the Bharat Summit is being organised by the Congress with public funds and it is aimed at defaming the nation’s democratic institutions.

Addressing the media in New Delhi on Thursday, he said: “The Congress and the state government must explain to the people of Telangana how they can use public funds to organise a party programme.

The party and the chief minister have claimed that the summit seeks to present Rahul Gandhi’s vision to the international community. It is unfortunate that Telangana has become a platform for forces that spew venom against the country.”

The Union minister stated that the platform has been created to make baseless personal allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is an attempt to cover up the Congress’ successive electoral defeats, he claimed.

Kishan further alleged that the Congress is trying to undermine the competitive environment among states to attract investments. “The Bharat Summit intends to discourage investors and investments coming into the country,” he said.