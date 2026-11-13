Bharat Summit: Stage set for ‘progressive’ thoughts & ideas

HYDERABAD: The second Bharat Summit in Hyderabad comes at a time of shifting political equations across the world, following electoral victories for left-of-centre forces in Brazil and the United States, a change of government in Hungary and a breakthrough by an anti-government movement in Serbia.

The two-day summit, to be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), Novotel Hotel, on November 13 and 14, will bring together nearly 1,000 delegates from India and about 70 countries. Officials describe it as the first major international gathering of progressive leaders following these electoral developments.

Policymakers, political party leaders, thinkers and changemakers from India and abroad are expected to attend the gathering to discuss a range of issues concerning the future of the world and formulate policy alternatives.

The summit is being held to mark the 80th year of India’s Independence and the 137th birth anniversary of the country’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Its programme will include a plenary, international panels, Telangana-focused discussions, an expo and a valedictory session.

Officials describe the summit as a flagship gathering bringing together voices from the Global South and the Global North. It seeks to draw on the legacy of Afro-Asian solidarity and the Non-Aligned Movement, a tradition India helped shape and which, they argue, holds relevance for the contemporary world.

Delegates include ministers, former ministers, parliamentarians, senators and intellectuals from the Netherlands, Portugal, Indonesia, Cote d’Ivoire, Republic of Korea, Brazil, Japan, Thailand, the US and the EU, among others. Pascal Affi N’Guessan of Cote d’Ivoire is among those expected to attend.