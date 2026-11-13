CM Revanth sets June 2027 deadline for TIMS, Warangal hospital

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday directed officials to complete the construction of the TIMS hospitals at Alwal and LB Nagar, the Warangal Super Speciality Hospital and the expansion works at NIMS by June 2, 2027.

During a review meeting, he also instructed the officials to procure the required medical equipment and recruit doctors and staff.

He also directed officials to follow a unified recruitment policy for doctors and other staff at the TIMS hospitals in Sanath Nagar, Alwal and LB Nagar. “Transfers of doctors and staff between the three hospitals should be based on service requirements,” he said.

The chief minister also instructed the officials to ensure that the construction of new Osmania General Hospital complex is completed by December next year.

He suggested that housekeeping and hospital maintenance staff be recruited on an outsourced basis.

He also said that Group-I officers would be appointed to supervise the TIMS hospitals, while retired military officers would oversee housekeeping personnel.

The chief minister observed that assigning separate personnel for hospital administration and supervision would enable doctors to concentrate entirely on providing medical services.

As surgeries at NIMS are taking considerable time, Revanth Reddy directed officials to make full use of the Sanathnagar TIMS.

He said the facility should be utilised whenever NIMS faces a shortage of beds or delays in conducting surgeries.

The Principal Secretary of the Medical and Health Department and the directors of NIMS and TIMS should coordinate with one another on a regular basis in this regard, he added.

He also instructed the officials to engage doctors from outside until the recruitment process at TIMS is completed. He assured them that the required funds would be released immediately.