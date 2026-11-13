Jagga Reddy plans biopic on Sonia Gandhi based on memoir

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy has expressed his desire to make a biopic on Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, stating that her life, sacrifices, and contributions to the country deserve to be portrayed on the silver screen.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, he said that he would discuss the proposal with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud before announcing the final plans.

The former Sangareddy MLA, who is popularly known as Jagga Reddy, said that he intends to begin the project on December 9, Sonia Gandhi’s birthday, and complete it before the same day in 2027.

On funding for the project, he said that he would rely on the moral support of Congress leaders and seek financial assistance from local supporters.

Jagga Reddy further said that no other political family in the country had a history of sacrifices comparable to that of the Gandhi family, particularly in standing up for the cause of the people.

Recalling Sonia Gandhi’s political journey, he said that leaders from various political parties had earlier proposed her name for the Prime Minister’s post. “On three occasions, she declined the offer to be the Prime Minister. She took several important decisions keeping the country’s political and social circumstances in mind,” he said.

Slamming the BJP for criticising Sonia Gandhi, he asked, “Can leaders who failed to understand the people of India be considered better than someone who came to the country as a daughter-in-law and dedicated herself to public service?”