State, centre sign deal to bring AI benefits to farmers: Telangana transport minister

HYDERABAD: The state agriculture department has inked an agreement with the central BHARAT-VISTAAR to bring the benefits of AI technology to farmers. The agreement was signed in the presence of Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

The agreement integrates the state agriculture department and the National Institute for Smart Government (NISG) with the Centre’s AI-based national agricultural digital platform, ‘BHARAT-VISTAAR’.

Speaking on the occasion, Nageswara Rao said that bringing technological advancements closer to farmers would help reduce cultivation costs and make agriculture more profitable. He opined that technology would help identify problems at an early stage.

BHARAT-VISTAAR (Virtually Integrated System to Access Agricultural Resources) is an AI-powered national Digital Public Infrastructure developed by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Its main objective is to bring together various government agricultural systems, scientific research institutions, meteorological departments and market information systems across the country on a single platform.