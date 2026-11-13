Telangana-Genco generates record 6,088 MW thermal power

HYDERABAD: Telangana Power Generation Corporation Limited (TG Genco) recorded an all-time high thermal power generation of 6,088 MW on November 11.

According to a press statement issued by Genco on Thursday, due to better coordination with Singareni Collieries Limited and the Railways, the coal supply was increased, resulting in an increase in thermal power generation.

Energy Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj and Genco CMD S Harish initiated several crucial measures and ensured adequate coal availability.

“Effective coal management and a stronger fuel supply chain contributed significantly to this unprecedented level of generation. The achievement demonstrates TG Genco’s commitment to providing reliable, uninterrupted, and quality power to meet the rapidly increasing electricity demand of the state,” Genco said.