Telangana govt irrigation engineer under ACB scanner for Rs 6cr assets

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday conducted searches at the premises of Irrigation department deputy executive engineer Ragiri Satyanarayana posted in Nagarkurnool and detected assets worth nearly Rs 6 crore at government rates.

The searches were conducted in Shapur in Wanaparthy district and at several locations in Hyderabad.

According to ACB officials, Satyanarayana joined the department as an Assistant Engineer in 2005, while his wife works at Vidyut Soudha in TRANSCO.

The officials identified 25 acres of agricultural land, a farmhouse in Wanaparthy and nine open plots registered in the names of Satyanarayana, his wife and relatives.

The officials also found a villa in Uppuguda, a 3BHK flat in Karmanghat, a 2BHK flat in Nagole, 50 tolas of gold, three four-wheelers and a two-wheeler.

Investments in mutual funds and other financial instruments worth nearly Rs 20 lakh were also detected, along with LIC and other insurance policies. The ACB is assessing the value of the policies.