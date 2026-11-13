Telangana HC cautions against fighting petty issues in court

HYDERABAD: Observing that prolonged litigation over petty disputes causes financial and personal stress besides adding to the judicial backlog, the Telangana High Court has cautioned against an insistence on winning every minor disagreement.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy made the observation while questioning the wisdom of a litigant pursuing a legal battle across multiple judicial forums, including the Supreme Court, over a Rs 200 registration fee charged by Apollo Hospitals.

A bench of Justice B Vijaysen Reddy and Justice Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy was hearing a writ petition filed by Shankar, a resident of Visakhapatnam, challenging the collection of Rs 200 as registration charges when he visited Apollo Hospitals as an outpatient.

Counsel for the petitioner contended that collecting the registration fee was illegal. The bench, however, questioned whether it was necessary to pursue the dispute before the Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and subsequently the Supreme Court before approaching the High Court.