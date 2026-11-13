Telangana HC seeks report on drought situations; hearing on December 9

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the state authorities to file a detailed report on the drought-like conditions prevailing in the state and the measures being taken to address the situation. The bench posted the matter to December 9, 2026.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Suddala Chalapathi Rao issued the directions in a pending Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Dr Cheruku Sudhakar, who recently moved an interlocutory application seeking comprehensive intervention by the authorities to tackle the situation.

The petitioner sought a time-bound, scientific and district-wise assessment of drought conditions, covering drinking water availability and the impact of drought on agriculture, livestock, wildlife, public health and vulnerable sections of society.

He also sought directions to place on record the state and district disaster management plans, drought contingency plans, standard operating procedures and action-taken reports relating to disaster preparedness and relief measures under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The application further sought immediate measures to ensure the supply of safe drinking water, food and essential commodities, besides relief for affected farmers, agricultural labourers, livestock owners and other vulnerable groups.