Telangana: Seven Army trainees injured after out-of-control van rolls over near Allawada

HYDERABAD: As many as seven army trainees were injured after the van they were travelling in lost control, hit a divider, rolled over, veered off the road and hit a tree near Allawada on Friday. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. After hitting a tree, the vehicle halted on the roadside.

A police official from the Future City Police commissionerate told TNIE that a total of 13 persons were travelling in the van. Among them, seven persons were injured, including two who had sustained head injuries.

The five trainees were suffered with minor injuries. "Fortunately, all of them are out of danger," added the official.

Speaking to TNIE, Chevella ACP B Kishan said that all injured were trainers. The incident occurred between the Shabad and Chevella.

Exact reason for the accident not known yet. The officials are suspecting that the driver of the vehicle lost the control on it.

After the vehicle lost control and stopped on the roadside, the trainees were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Some of them are still receiving medical assistance, while others were discharged after first aid.

Further investigation is underway.