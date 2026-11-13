Telangana: Strays maul abandoned newborn to death

ADILABAD: A newborn baby was allegedly abandoned in a drain on the outskirts of Dimda village in Chintalamanapelli mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, where stray dogs mauled and ate the body.

Villagers noticed the dogs feeding on the infant’s body while heading to their agricultural fields on Thursday and alerted the police.

Police visited the spot and began an investigation. They checked government and private hospital records to identify women in the village and the surrounding areas who had recently become mothers.

The investigation led them to a 20-year-old woman who had become pregnant while in a relationship. She reportedly delivered a stillborn baby in her bathroom on Wednesday night, before completing nine months of pregnancy, and allegedly dumped the body in the drain.

Chintalamanapelli Sub-Inspector M Kamalakar said a case had been registered. The forensic report confirmed that the baby was stillborn, he added.

In a similar incident in August, an infant was found abandoned in the bushes in the Srirampur area of Mancherial. Women and Child Welfare department officials took custody of the baby.