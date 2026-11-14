12 fertility centres in Hyderabad face notices for violating rules

HYDERABAD: Having valid licences does not necessarily mean fertility centres and Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) banks are complying with regulatory requirements. Inspections by the Health department have uncovered violations at 12 facilities in Hyderabad.

According to the Health department, inspections are under way across the city. Of the 43 ART banks in Hyderabad, around 37 had been inspected by Thursday, with the exercise expected to be completed by Saturday. Telangana has around 59 ART banks and 140 fertility clinics, of which Hyderabad accounts for approximately 75 clinics. The department is currently focusing on the city.

The department has issued show-cause notices to the 12 facilities, asking them to explain the lapses identified during inspections.

Speaking to TNIE, Director of Health and Family Welfare Md Musharraf Ali Faruqui said the violations were related to non-compliance with the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act and not the operation of unlicensed establishments.

“During this round of inspections, we found violations in 12 facilities and issued show-cause notices, giving them time to submit explanations. We will examine their responses and provide an opportunity for a hearing before deciding on further action,” he said.