12 fertility centres in Hyderabad face notices for violating rules

HYDERABAD: Having valid licences does not necessarily mean fertility centres and Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) banks are complying with regulatory requirements. Inspections by the Health department have uncovered violations at 12 facilities in Hyderabad.
According to the Health department, inspections are under way across the city. Of the 43 ART banks in Hyderabad, around 37 had been inspected by Thursday, with the exercise expected to be completed by Saturday. Telangana has around 59 ART banks and 140 fertility clinics, of which Hyderabad accounts for approximately 75 clinics. The department is currently focusing on the city.
The department has issued show-cause notices to the 12 facilities, asking them to explain the lapses identified during inspections.
Speaking to TNIE, Director of Health and Family Welfare Md Musharraf Ali Faruqui said the violations were related to non-compliance with the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act and not the operation of unlicensed establishments.
“During this round of inspections, we found violations in 12 facilities and issued show-cause notices, giving them time to submit explanations. We will examine their responses and provide an opportunity for a hearing before deciding on further action,” he said.
He said the inspections were also aimed at strengthening oversight of the procurement, storage and distribution of reproductive materials and preventing illegal practices. The legislation lays down responsibilities for regulatory authorities and safeguards the privacy of intending couples and donors.
The department has not disclosed the names of the facilities that received notices, citing the ongoing inquiry and the need to protect privacy until the process is completed.
Faruqui said the authorities would need 10 to 15 days to examine the explanations and complete the hearing process. Further action would depend on the nature of the violations and the responses submitted by the facilities.
The inspection drive comes amid growing demand for fertility services and the need to ensure compliance with standards governing ART procedures, handling of reproductive material and protection of donor information.