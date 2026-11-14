Bharat Summit a bid to position Hyderabad alongside global hubs: Former Union Minister Khurshid

HYDERABAD: The second Bharat Summit 2026 commenced in Hyderabad on Friday, bringing together nearly 1,000 delegates from around 70 countries to discuss global challenges, economic development, climate change and the emerging world order.
Commending the Telangana government for hosting the summit, former Union External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid described the initiative as an effort to position Hyderabad alongside global policy-exchange hubs such as Davos.
Pointing to the participation of international delegates, including representatives of ruling and prominent political parties such as the UK’s Labour Party and Brazil’s re-elected ruling party, he said the gathering demonstrated Hyderabad’s emergence as a centre for high-level policy debate.
Objects to ‘anti-national’ gathering remarks
Khurshid expressed regret over reports that visas of some delegates had been cancelled at the last minute, alleging “dragging of feet” by the Union government. He also strongly objected to remarks made on behalf of the Union government characterising the gathering as “anti-national”.
Addressing the opening plenary, titled ‘Navigating the New World Order – View from India’, Khurshid called on India to preserve its strategic autonomy and play a proactive role in bringing countries across the Global South together.
He said India’s foreign policy should be guided by national interests and independent decision-making rather than alignment with powerful global blocs. Non-alignment, he explained, did not mean disengagement from international affairs but retaining the freedom to take decisions based on merit, circumstances and national priorities. Aligning with one or more power blocs, he cautioned, could restrict that freedom.
Khurshid said India’s geographical position between West Asia and East Asia placed it in a position to facilitate regional cooperation. He called for greater collaboration among countries connected by the Indian Ocean, particularly on climate change and other shared challenges.
Consensus on climate change and poverty eradication
Proposing closer intellectual and institutional cooperation, he suggested bringing think tanks onto a common platform to exchange ideas and coordinate their work. Referring to a proposed centre in Kerala, he said it could serve as the nucleus of such an initiative. Countries should first build consensus on common concerns such as climate change and poverty eradication, with regional groupings such as BRICS serving as building blocks for a broader global framework.
Responding to a question on Sri Lanka, Khurshid said India should support reconciliation while respecting the wishes of the Sri Lankan people and their elected government, rather than interfere in the process.
At the opening press briefing, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy announced that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi would address the valedictory session on Saturday, after meeting gig workers at Jayabheri Ground.
Delegates from Nepal, Ecuador and South Africa also called for greater international cooperation and a more peaceful and equitable global order. The India and the World Expo, showcasing opportunities for international collaboration, was inaugurated on Friday.