Bharat Summit a bid to position Hyderabad alongside global hubs: Former Union Minister Khurshid

Objects to ‘anti-national’ gathering remarks

Khurshid expressed regret over reports that visas of some delegates had been cancelled at the last minute, alleging “dragging of feet” by the Union government. He also strongly objected to remarks made on behalf of the Union government characterising the gathering as “anti-national”.

Addressing the opening plenary, titled ‘Navigating the New World Order – View from India’, Khurshid called on India to preserve its strategic autonomy and play a proactive role in bringing countries across the Global South together.

He said India’s foreign policy should be guided by national interests and independent decision-making rather than alignment with powerful global blocs. Non-alignment, he explained, did not mean disengagement from international affairs but retaining the freedom to take decisions based on merit, circumstances and national priorities. Aligning with one or more power blocs, he cautioned, could restrict that freedom.

Khurshid said India’s geographical position between West Asia and East Asia placed it in a position to facilitate regional cooperation. He called for greater collaboration among countries connected by the Indian Ocean, particularly on climate change and other shared challenges.