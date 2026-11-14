BRS protests decision to auction Truck Park land

HYDERABAD: BRS leaders, led by former minister T Harish Rao, visited the Truck Park land at Moosapet in Kukatpally Assembly segment on Friday morning and staged a protest opposing the government’s decision to auction the land set aside for public use.

During their visit, Harish Rao interacted with local residents, truck drivers and workers, who expressed deep anguish at land meant for the public being put up for sale. He assured them that BRS would stand by them and block the planned auction. Harish Rao also took part in the dharna held at the land, organised jointly by BRS, CPI and CPM.

The legislator from Siddipet recalled that in 2013, when the Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh put this same Kukatpally Truck Park land up for sale, the then MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao, CPI’s Narayana, CPM’s Raghavulu, MP Vinod Kumar and he launched a joint fight, leading to the withdrawal of the auction plan.

He also alleged that under the name of the HILT policy, around 9,900 acres of industrial land in Balanagar, Azamabad and Jeedimetla are being regularised at throwaway prices for the sake of commissions. “This is a huge scandal. If those lands are turned into real estate ventures without establishing alternative industries, what will happen to the job security of the thousands of workers employed there?” he asked.