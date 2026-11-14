Existing PG fee structure to continue in private medical colleges: Telangana government

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has decided to continue the existing fee structure for postgraduate (PG) medical courses in private unaided minority and non-minority medical colleges for the 2026-29 block period, pending the final fee fixation by the High Court.

Through G.O.Ms.No.163, issued recently, the government allowed the fee structure notified for the previous 2023-26 block period to continue on an interim basis for admissions to the 2026-27 academic year.

As per the order, students admitted under Category-A will have to pay 60% of the prescribed fee, while those under Category-B will pay 70%, pending the final orders of the High Court and the recommendations of the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee.

Students will also have to furnish personal bonds undertaking to pay any difference in fees following the final decision of the court. The decision comes as PG medical counselling for 2026-27 has commenced following the schedule notified by the Medical Counselling Committee for NEET-PG 2026.

According to the order’s annexure, the annual Category-A fee for clinical PG courses ranges from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 7.75 lakh, while Category-B fees range from Rs 23 lakh to Rs 24 lakh across the listed colleges.