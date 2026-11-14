Indiramma family life insurance scheme across Telangana from November 19

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday said Telangana aims to become the first state in the country to provide universal life insurance coverage to every family under the Indiramma Kutumba Jeevitha Bima Pathakam. Enrolment will begin on November 19. The scheme will provide Rs 5 lakh insurance cover to every family, irrespective of caste, religion or income, he said, adding that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will formally launch it. “Earlier insurance schemes in the state were limited to certain departments and sections of people. The idea is that if a wage earner in a family passes away, the family should not suffer. This is why the state government decided to provide life insurance coverage to every family,” Vikramarka said.

Addressing a video conference with district collectors and officials, he said enrolment would begin simultaneously across the state in a saturation mode, covering every village, town and city.

Families with a single wage earner would have that person insured, while those with multiple wage earners could choose whom to insure. They could also nominate one or more beneficiaries and decide the proportion of the insurance amount each would receive, he said.

He directed officials to carefully record the details of the insured person and nominees and read them out to the family before obtaining the insured person’s signature.

He also asked officials to publicise the enrolment camps and their locations in villages on November 17 and 18 through the traditional tom-tom announcement system.