Rahul Gandhi to launch Telangana gig workers’ welfare scheme today

HYDERABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrived in Hyderabad late on Friday to attend the Bharat Summit on Saturday. He is scheduled to launch the Telangana Gig Workers’ Social Security and Welfare Scheme. According to Congress sources, Rahul Gandhi is likely to go on a morning walk with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud and other senior leaders at Tummidikunta Lake in Madhapur.

The lake was inaugurated by Revanth Reddy on Thursday. Later, Rahul Gandhi would attend the morning session during which he will hold a closed-door meeting with leaders from Latin America at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) from 9 am to 9.45 am. He will subsequently meet leaders from the United States and Europe between 9.45 am and 10.20 am. At 10.40 am, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to leave for Jayabheri Ground, near Meenakshi Towers in Hitec City, where he will launch the Telangana Gig Workers’ Social Security and Welfare Scheme at 11 am.

He is expected to return to the Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre at around 12.20 pm. In the afternoon, he will address the valedictory session of the Bharat Summit from 3 pm to 4.30 pm. He is scheduled to leave for Hyderabad Airport at 4.30 pm and reach there by 5.10 pm.