Telangana: Stalkers drive teen cricketer to suicide

HYDERABAD: A 17-year-old cricketer, Nandini Nanavath, selected for the BCCI Under-19 team and the Women’s Premier League (WPL), died by suicide at her grandmother’s house in Vikarabad on Thursday. Her family alleged that two local youths had harassed her in the name of love.

The incident triggered protests on Friday, with activists staging a protest outside Vikarabad police station, demanding justice.

A native of Sangaipalli village in Yalal mandal, Nandini lived with her grandmother at Madhu Colony and trained under her maternal uncle, Santosh. Police said she had represented the State and won several prizes.

In a complaint lodged around 10.30 pm on Thursday, her parents named Anil and Krishna, alleging that they had harassed her for days. Anil allegedly harassed her in the name of love, while Krishna supported him.

Police said Nandini was found hanging from a ceiling fan around 5.30 pm. Her relatives shifted her to a hospital.

A case has been registered, and police have launched a search for the two accused, who are absconding. The harassment allegations are also being investigated.