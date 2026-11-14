Telangana’s proposed Bharat Future City draws praise and caution

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s proposed Bharat Future City, envisioned as a green and sustainable urban centre, received appreciation as well as critical suggestions at a panel discussion on urbanisation at the Bharat Summit on Friday.

Experts welcomed the state’s efforts to promote regional development and reduce pressure on Hyderabad, but cautioned against land-led growth, displacement and unequal access to urban resources.

The session, titled ‘Telangana Rising: Future City and Urbanisation’, was moderated by former MP Divya Spandana. She questioned whether India’s cities were being developed for people or capital, pointing to inadequate municipal funding, poor social security for gig workers and rising temperatures.

IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu outlined the Telangana Rising 2047 strategy, which divides the state into three development zones: Hyderabad and its Outer Ring Road area as the core urban zone, Bharat Future City as the peri-urban zone, and areas beyond the Regional Ring Road for rural and agricultural development.

He said the proposed 20,000-acre Future City would be a net-zero development, with 14,000 to 15,000 acres reserved for green spaces alongside industries, educational institutions and healthcare facilities. The government aims to create employment and institutions in rural areas to reduce distress-driven migration to Hyderabad, he said.