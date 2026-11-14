Telangana’s proposed Bharat Future City draws praise and caution

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s proposed Bharat Future City, envisioned as a green and sustainable urban centre, received appreciation as well as critical suggestions at a panel discussion on urbanisation at the Bharat Summit on Friday.
Experts welcomed the state’s efforts to promote regional development and reduce pressure on Hyderabad, but cautioned against land-led growth, displacement and unequal access to urban resources.
The session, titled ‘Telangana Rising: Future City and Urbanisation’, was moderated by former MP Divya Spandana. She questioned whether India’s cities were being developed for people or capital, pointing to inadequate municipal funding, poor social security for gig workers and rising temperatures.
IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu outlined the Telangana Rising 2047 strategy, which divides the state into three development zones: Hyderabad and its Outer Ring Road area as the core urban zone, Bharat Future City as the peri-urban zone, and areas beyond the Regional Ring Road for rural and agricultural development.
He said the proposed 20,000-acre Future City would be a net-zero development, with 14,000 to 15,000 acres reserved for green spaces alongside industries, educational institutions and healthcare facilities. The government aims to create employment and institutions in rural areas to reduce distress-driven migration to Hyderabad, he said.
More power for mayors
Former Shimla Mayor Tikender Singh Panwar welcomed the focus on sustainability but questioned who would benefit from such development. He called for stronger powers for elected mayors, greater investment in small and medium towns and improved public transport, including buses, footpaths and cycle tracks, instead of excessive reliance on metro projects.
Historian Sajjad Shahid stressed the need for legally protected master plans, warning that frequent land-use changes had weakened Hyderabad’s planning. He also urged the government to protect the city’s heritage and culture while developing the Future City.
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation CEO Vijay Mahajan welcomed the state’s proposed urban governance bill but flagged gaps in implementing the 74th Constitutional Amendment. He called for greater devolution of funds and powers to urban local bodies, while highlighting economic inequality, informal employment and ecological challenges.