Telangana's Singur Project works slow down; concerns rise

SANGAREDDY: Strengthening works at the Singur Project are progressing slowly due to the non-availability of sand and large boulders, raising concerns among farmers and residents over possible water shortages. The state government began the works last June following directions from the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA). Around 8 tmcft of water was released from the project’s total 16 tmcft capacity to facilitate the repairs.

Despite setting a deadline, the government has faced delays, with the contractor citing difficulties in procuring construction materials.

Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha recently reviewed the works with irrigation officials at the Collectorate and directed them to expedite the anicut strengthening and modernisation of the right and left canals. However, progress remains slow.

The project supplies drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha to Hyderabad and parts of Medak, Sangareddy and Kamareddy districts, besides supporting irrigation under Singur and Ghanapur.

So far, around 700 metres of work has been completed. Irrigation Executive Engineer G Bheem said the permitted quarry sourcing radius for boulders was increased from 10 km to 20 km due to shortages. He said the contractor had agreed to arrange boulders and sand within two or three days and resume work.