YISU, government polytechnics now under Telangana Higher Education department

HYDERABAD: In a move to safeguard the academic and career interests of students pursuing technical education, the Telangana government has brought Young India Skills University (YISU) and government polytechnic colleges under the administrative control of the Higher Education Department.

The government issued orders on Friday, amending its earlier Government Order (G.O.Ms.No.97), issued on June 16, 2026, which had brought YISU, Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs), Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and polytechnic colleges under the Department of Skill, Human Capital and Knowledge Training Initiatives (SHAKTI).

As per the latest G.O.Ms.No.157, dated November 13, YISU and government polytechnics will function under the Higher Education Department. However, ITIs and ATCs will continue under the administrative control of the SHAKTI Department, with their curricula regulated by YISU.

The amendments follow recommendations by a High-Level Committee constituted by the government to examine the modernisation of polytechnic education and safeguard the academic and career interests of students and other stakeholders.

The government has also directed YISU to take necessary steps to obtain approvals from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and other competent authorities to expand its academic programmes.