CM Revanth assures investors of policy stability

HYDERABAD: Assuring investors of security and full government support, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said the state had no policy paralysis. He said the government aimed to transform Telangana into a $1-trillion economy by 2034 and a $3-trillion economy by 2047, while raising its contribution to the country’s GDP to 10%.

Addressing the foundation stone-laying ceremony and unveiling the campus master plan of the PHFI Institute of Public Health Sciences (Deemed to be University), Revanth said the institution would fill a gap in healthcare education and research, much like ISB and NALSAR had done in other fields.

He assured the institute of full government support to help it become a world-class university. The campus is expected to be completed by June 2, 2028, and Revanth said he would personally serve as its brand ambassador.

Highlighting Hyderabad’s potential as a global education destination, he said the government was seeking to attract leading foreign universities, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), to set up campuses in the city, giving students access to international-standard education without travelling abroad.