Rahul Gandhi unveils welfare package for gig workers in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced a series of social security measures for gig workers in Telangana, including Rs 5 lakh accident insurance, Rs 10 lakh health insurance, dedicated Wi-Fi-enabled rest zones and a mechanism to ensure that 1% of every transaction is credited towards their social security.

Announcing the measures at a rally at Jayabheri Grounds on Saturday, Rahul said the Telangana government was fulfilling a promise made to gig workers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The proposed Telangana Platform Gig Workers Law seeks to provide them with legal protection and a structured social security framework.

Under the proposed mechanism, 1% of the receipts from every delivery transaction will be set aside for workers’ welfare, including pensions and other benefits. Companies will contribute the amount to a dedicated Gig Workers’ Welfare Board, which will then route the benefits to individual workers.

Rahul said the government also planned to establish more rest houses for workers, acknowledging the difficult conditions they face while delivering services. He said the government wanted to empower them by making data about their work accessible.

Accusing the BJP and RSS of favouring exploitative labour practices, Rahul said they wanted workers to remain in bonded labour and toil around the clock to serve the interests of industrialists Adani and Ambani.

Asserting the Congress’s opposition to such practices, he said, “The gig worker delivers pivotal services and we want to make you a partner. Hence we strive for your welfare. But Narendra Modi doesn’t think so. The Telangana government will stand by you in getting your children educated and ensuring the family’s health.”