Rahul Gandhi unveils welfare package for gig workers in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced a series of social security measures for gig workers in Telangana, including Rs 5 lakh accident insurance, Rs 10 lakh health insurance, dedicated Wi-Fi-enabled rest zones and a mechanism to ensure that 1% of every transaction is credited towards their social security.
Announcing the measures at a rally at Jayabheri Grounds on Saturday, Rahul said the Telangana government was fulfilling a promise made to gig workers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The proposed Telangana Platform Gig Workers Law seeks to provide them with legal protection and a structured social security framework.
Under the proposed mechanism, 1% of the receipts from every delivery transaction will be set aside for workers’ welfare, including pensions and other benefits. Companies will contribute the amount to a dedicated Gig Workers’ Welfare Board, which will then route the benefits to individual workers.
Rahul said the government also planned to establish more rest houses for workers, acknowledging the difficult conditions they face while delivering services. He said the government wanted to empower them by making data about their work accessible.
Accusing the BJP and RSS of favouring exploitative labour practices, Rahul said they wanted workers to remain in bonded labour and toil around the clock to serve the interests of industrialists Adani and Ambani.
Asserting the Congress’s opposition to such practices, he said, “The gig worker delivers pivotal services and we want to make you a partner. Hence we strive for your welfare. But Narendra Modi doesn’t think so. The Telangana government will stand by you in getting your children educated and ensuring the family’s health.”
Revanth recalls Gandhi family legacy
Noting that Rahul Gandhi is carrying forward the tradition of keeping their promises, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recalled that Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had laid down their lives for the country, while Sonia Gandhi had given up the prime minister’s post. He said Rahul was carrying forward his family’s legacy. Revanth also highlighted the significance of launching the scheme on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
The chief minister revealed that the government had taken a consultative approach to drafting the legislation, with inputs from social activist Nikhil Dey, IIIT Bangalore, the Forum for Good Governance and other consultants. The government had sought the views of gig workers’ unions and involved all stakeholders in the exercise, rather than drafting the law behind closed doors.
Labour Minister Vivek Venkataswamy added that the Congress had kept its promise to gig workers.
Cheques were also distributed to the families of two gig workers who had died. Salauddin said the government had so far provided Rs 5 lakh in compensation to 10 families, even before the legislation was introduced.