Rashtrapati Nilayam hosts a day of creativity

HYDERABAD: Rashtrapati Nilayam celebrated Children’s Day on Saturday, with over 1,000 students from 18 schools and six colleges in Hyderabad taking part in activities aimed at promoting creativity, confidence and awareness.

The celebrations featured cultural performances, storytelling sessions, a fashion walk, nutritional awareness programmes, a culinary competition and screenings of documentaries on drug and mobile addiction.

Other attractions included a fashion walk themed ‘Dream Beyond’, a ‘Healthy Lunch Box’ competition, a nutritional food expo organised by the National Institute of Nutrition and a skit on responsible use of technology. Young achievers and resource persons were felicitated.