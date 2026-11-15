RIMS chief shunted out after infant deaths, ventilator thefts

ADILABAD: Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad in-charge Director R Jai Singh was shunted out by the state government on Saturday following a series of controversies during his tenure, including the deaths of five infants at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) on September 21 and the theft of four ventilators worth `35 lakh on October 30.

The government appointed Dr Bali Ram Chikte, Professor of Plastic Surgery at Government Medical College (GMC), Sangareddy, as the new in-charge Director of RIMS. Jai Singh, who was earlier Professor of Orthopaedics at RIMS, has been posted as in-charge Superintendent of the Government General Hospital (GGH), Nagarkurnool.

The present in-charge Superintendent of GGH, Nagarkurnool, Dr Supriya, will continue as Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at GMC, Nagarkurnool.

Dr Venkat Lakavath, Professor of Orthopaedics at GMC, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, has been appointed in-charge Superintendent of RIMS, Adilabad, relieving him of his duties as in-charge Principal of the medical college. Dr G Srilakshmi, Professor of Pathology at the same college, has been appointed in-charge Principal. The Health Department issued orders announcing the appointments.